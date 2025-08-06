Chattanooga Boy – new single from Lori King

Iowa grasser Lori King may have hit pay dirt with her latest single, a new song from Tim Stafford and Mark Bumgardner called Chattanooga Boy, just as all of bluegrass is making plans to visit Chattanooga next month for the IBMA’s 2025 World of Bluegrass convention, awards show, and festival.

For years Lori has been keeping bluegrass front and center in the midwestern states with her band, Junction 63. But in a break from past habit, King has been recording of late in Nashville with hot shot bluegrass producer Jim VanCleve at the helm, and it really shows in her most recent releases.

On Chattanooga Boy she enlists the help of Zeb Snyder on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, VanCleve on fiddle, and Jeff Partin on bass and reso-guitar. Danielle Smith and VanCleve add harmony vocals.

The song is a lament from a dissatisfied lover declaring her unwillingness to remain any longer with a man who is making her blue. It’s a snappy bluegrass number that should find a comfortable home on bluegrass radio, which Lori delivers with conviction.

Have a listen.

Chattanooga Boy available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.