Chasing Rainbows from Casey Penn

Mountain Fever Records introduces their latest signee, Casey Penn, with a debut single today, the title track from her upcoming album, Chasing Rainbows.

Casey is a young singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from central Arkansas, whose music as a member of the duo, Lee Street Lyrical, has spent time on our Bluegrass Today Grassicana weekly airplay chart. Striking out now on her own, Penn’s clear, unaffected voice is a perfect match for Chasing Rainbows, a super positive message song written by Dana Landers and Russ Ragsdale.

She tells us that she loves this uplifting song, especially coming from someone who has been such a help in her own life.

“No matter our age or experience level, we all need someone in our lives who lifts us up when we’re chasing a dream – particularly one that can be as elusive as success in the music business. Dana was a person who did this for me and for many others. A skilled writer and caring friend, her catalog includes countless songs written to strengthen the vulnerable and celebrate those working hard to achieve their dreams.

As a music writer, artist, and avid music lover myself, I’ve been a fan of all things Mountain Fever for years now! Mark Hodges has a knack for picking up worthy artists, so I’m honored to be joining the roster. I look forward to sharing my music and being represented by such a respected team of hard-working professionals.”

Penn is supported on her first single by Justin Moses on banjo and mandolin, Jason Roller on guitar and fiddle, and Kevin Grant on bass. Casey sings the lead vocal, and a harmony part, with the other coming from Tim Raybon, who is a big fan. He speaks quite highly of Casey’s abilities.

“There are a lot of great singers out there … Casey Penn is not only a great singer-songwriter but someone who sings from the depths of her heart, and you feel it when you hear her sing. A wonderful talent!”

Have a listen…

Chasing Rainbows is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.