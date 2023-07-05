Chasin’ Indigo drops for Carley Arrowood

Carley Arrowood Thrailkill and Daniel Thrailkill

Mountain Home Music has a new single for Carley Arrowood, one she wrote with her husband, Daniel Thrailkill, guitarist/vocalist with The Trailblazers.

It’s a lovely contemporary bluegrass ballad called Chasin’ Indigo, which extols the importance of making time for the people that mean the most to you.

Carley says that the germ of the song came to them when everyone was working at home.

“A lot of times when you work from home it’s hard to find a stopping point, because you get so immersed in what you’re doing. My husband Daniel and I wrote Chasin’ Indigo as a way of remembering to look up, take our minds off our work and focus on each other the most.

One of our favorite things to do in the summertime is sit out at the end of our driveway and watch the sun go down across the pasture. Daniel’s favorite part is when the sky finally turns deep blue (the cover is of a sunset he captured in our front yard last summer!).

Chasin’ Indigo is such a special song to us, to remind each other that the simple moments together like that are ‘few and far between.'”

With Arrowood on fiddle and lead vocals, support comes from Thrailkill on guitar, Nick Dumas on mandolin, Tabitha Benedict on banjo, Jeff Partin on bass and reso-guitar, and Tony Creasman on drums.

Have a listen…

Chasin’ Indigo is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.