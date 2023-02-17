Charmed Life supports turtle preservation with new picks

Scott Memmer, who runs the Charmed Life Guitar Picks company in Los Angeles, has introduced a new set of items to their high quality collection of synthetic material flatpicks.

This special edition of picks are dedicated to the preservation of sea turtles, with a $10 donation made by Charmed Life to sea turtle rescue efforts for every pick sold. These are offered in either casein or polyimide, in teardrop or rounded triangle shapes.

Memmer has run Charmed Life on the side this past eight years, as he can grab time from his day job teaching English in a community college. Or as he puts it, “I make guitar picks in between reading questionable essays. Quite a life, but I love both.”

Most serious guitarists and mandolinists know that the shell of hawksbill and green sea turtles has long been prized for use as picks, but as these animals are gravely endangered, a number of synthetic compounds have been marketed as substitutes. It is illegal in most parts of the world to sell products made using the shell of these turtles.

Scott says that he is quite serious about this effort to support turtle rescue, and credits his dad as an inspiration.

“We hope in time to create our own 501 (c)(3), to continue this battle and others. I’m particularly proud of this initiative because my father, Frank Memmer, was a bio teacher and early ecologist. This program was created in part to honor his memory and preserve his legacy.”

The Charmed Life Sea Turtle Fundraiser picks sell for $50 each, and ship for free to US addresses.

More information and online orders are available on the Charmed Life web site, where you can see their full line of picks, including custom engraving options and even a limited supply of B-stock.