Charlotte drops for Cedar Hill

For many decades now, mandolinist Frank Ray has shared his Ozark bluegrass sound with the wider community through the band, Cedar Hill. There have been a few periods of inactivity, but he reformed the group a few years back and recorded a fine project with Mountain Fever Records, New Chapter.

Frank has recently announced his retirement, but the label is continuing to offer music that the group recorded together, including a new single called Charlotte. Like the last project, this one features the lead singing of Dalton Harper, now pursuing a solo career in bluegrass. The song was written by Sean McCormick, and will be included on the upcoming, final Cedar Hill album.

Ray says that while the contemporary grass sound continues to evolve, he knows that people still like the ageless sound of old school bluegrass.

“There is a lot of room in today’s music for traditional-sounding songs. Charlotte has that ’60s and ’70s type feel to me. Also, the lead line of the chorus is a clever play on words, and I like that in a song. It’s catchy!”

Along with Harper on guitar and Ray on Mandolin, Charlotte also features DJ Shumate on banjo, Pete Brown on fiddle, and Patti LaFleur on bass.

Like all of Dalton’s singing, this is a strong cut. Check it out…

Charlotte from Cedar Hill is available now from popular download and streaming services online.