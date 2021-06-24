Charlotte Bluegrass Festival is back in 2021!

In short: We are back! The 48th/49th Charlotte Bluegrass Festival kicked off Wednesday evening after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 festival. Promoter Wes Pettinger spent time going through the campgrounds greeting festival goers. The smiles stretch for miles!!

Wednesday night featured a new activity called Charlotte Dance Night. The Bootleg Band played a couple hours of classic country music for a number of dancers. The dancers included festival MC and publicist, Terri Grannis, Paige Capo owners Bryan and Lisa Paige, Norwalk Music Festival promoter Kurt Hickman, nuts and bolts festival assistant Kellie Knauff, and Marshall Bluegrass Festival promoter Jeremie Cole.

Louie’s Limo has provided shuttle service at festivals for many years. It is always good to have a shuttle pass through the campground on a regular basis.

The stage show kicks off Thursday afternoon with Out of the Blue, a festival house band that includes promoter Wes Pettinger, host band Harbourtown, The Little Roy and Lizzy Show, and a finale with Blue Highway.

The Friday lineup features New Outlook, The Kevin Prater Band, The Edgar Loudermilk Band, and Audie Blaylock and Redline.

Saturday brings Kyle Jarvis & IIIrd Generation, Out of the Blue, Bobby Hamlin & the Lawless, The Family Sowell, and Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver to the Charlotte stage.

Friday and Saturday will have songwriting, mandolin, banjo, and guitar workshops.

The festival has been held at the Eaton County Fairgrounds in Charlotte, Michigan for all of its 48/49 years.

Please join Wes and his crew for a weekend of great music and fellowship.

Support your local music venues.