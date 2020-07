Charlie Daniels funeral details for July 10

Public details for Charlie Daniels’ funeral service and procession in Nashville tomorrow (July 10), have been announced by his management.

A public service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro. Vince Gill, Travis Tritt, Gretchen Wilson, and Trace Adkins are expected to perform. The funeral will be available via livestream on the church’s Facebook page and web site, and on Daniel’s Facebook and YouTube channel.

Those unable to attend are welcome to pay their respects as the funeral procession heads to the church, and then to the cemetery in Mt Juliet.

Here is the the path they will follow on Friday, starting at 8:00 a.m. (CDT) from Sellars Funeral Home (2229 North Mt. Juliet Rd).

Industrial Drive to Golden Bear Gateway

Golden Bear Gateway to Interstate 40

Interstate 40 to Hwy 109

Hwy 109 to Interstate 840

Interstate 840 to Interstate 24

Interstate 24 to World Outreach Church

After the 11:00 a.m. service, the funeral will proceed to Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens for a private burial via the following route:

Interstate 24 to 840

Interstate 840 to Interstate 109

Interstate 109 to Interstate 40

Interstate 40 to Mt. Juliet Rd

Mt. Juliet Rd to Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens

Farewell, Charlie Daniels.