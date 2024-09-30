Charleston Ramble from Andy Statman

Premiere mandolinist Andy Statman has a new album which finds him back in the bluegrass realm. The celebrated New York artist is known for his playing of both the mandolin and clarinet, in bluegrass, jazz, and klezmer music.

The new record is called Bluegrass Tracks, lest there be any uncertainty about its contents, and was recorded over four days in Nashville just prior to the COVID shutdowns in 2020. Brought in for the sessions were heavy-hitters like Bryan Sutton, Byron Berline, Ron Stewart, Mike Bub, Tim O’Brien, and Ricky Skaggs.

Though it might surprise some of his jazz and Jewish music fans, it was the grass, and the artistry of Bill Monroe, that initially called Statman to become a musician.

“Bluegrass was the first music I really learned how to play and really understand. It was going to school for me, basically.”

A first single is available, Charleston Ramble, written by Andy, a driving grasser which demonstrates at the same time his impeccable credentials as a bluegrass mandolinist, and his sometimes challenging harmonic choices on his instrument.

Have a listen…

Charlotte Ramble, and the full Bluegrass Tracks album, are available now at popular download and streaming services online from Shefa Records.