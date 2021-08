Charles Sawtelle Memorial Bench rededication – July 27, 2021

Last month, Dave Berry shared a lovely story about the Memorial Bench in Boulder, CO erected to honor the life and music of original Hot Rize guitarist, Charles Sawtelle, who passed away after a bout with cancer in 1999. The bench had originally been dedicated in 2012, and has suffered from the weather this past 9 years, but has recently been restored to its original glory.

Dave sent along this video of the rededication ceremony, hosted by Charles’ Hot Rize bandmate, Nick Forster. It runs about 20 minutes.