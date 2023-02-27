Changes coming for Country Gentlemen Tribute Band

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, which is exactly what the name describes, will include some new faces when they hit the road in 2023.

Band leader Mike Phipps tells us that their reso-guitarist Geoff Gay and bass player Eric Troutman have decided to leave the band.

“For many of us in bluegrass, it is a difficult job balancing work, family, and travel on the road. So is the case with both Geoff and Eric.

Since COVID has settled down, we’ve started getting more and more bookings, and it is becoming more difficult for the two of them to commit to our schedule. Their last show with us will be Saturday, March 11, at the Court Square Theater in Harrisonburg, VA.

We hope to give them both a good send off with the great folks from the Shenandoah Valley there.

Geoff joined the band in the spring of 2018, replacing long-time member, Mark Clifton. Eric came back to the band in the summer of 2018, replacing Mike Conner. He had previously been a member of the band from 2011 through 2013, after which he joined Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass.

It’s been a great privilege to have traveled and performed with Geoff and Eric. They will be missed. They are both class acts and have offered to help fill in if we need a substitute for a gig in the future, and are also featured on the new recording we have coming out this year on the Patuxent Music label.”

The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band was formed by former Gent, Bill Yates, in 2005, who led the group until his passing in 2015. Phipps has continued the band going forward, and his spot-on impression of Charlie Waller’s voice has left many an audience spellbound with the classic Gentlemen sound.

Remaining with the band going forward are Dave Propst on mandolin and Lynwood Lunsford on banjo.

An announcement about new members will be forthcoming.