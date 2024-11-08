Changes afoot at Banjolit

Richard Ciferský in the Banjolit shop

Richard Ciferský in the Slovak Republic has announced some big changes with his internationally popular banjo accessories company, Banjolit. His partner of the past 11 years, Miroslav Durai, has decided to break away to focus on his banjo and mandolin business, Coall Instruments, also located in Slovakia, and Richard has had to prepare a new workshop in Bratislava to build and finish the various products he offers.

Perhaps their most popular items are wooden armrests for banjo and mandolin called Dr. Arm. Banjo players like that it presents a wooden surface to their forearm rather than the metal, which not only gets quite hot in the summer, but also causes allergy issues for people who are sensitive to nickel. For mandolinists, Dr. Arm allows players to avoid damaging the finish of their instruments through contact with their skin.

To fabricate these and other BanjoLit products, Richard has built and fitted a new workshop, with new machinery to help him turn out Dr. Arms, and their Banjo Picking Trainers, a small wooden practice device for banjo players to work on rolls and right hand patterns without needing to break out your banjo.

Richard is very proud of his shop, and shared some photos of his new work space.

Banjolit also offers high quality leather straps, a very handy banjo multi-tool, and a number of products designed for acoustic musicians using professional sound reinforcement. They also have their own line of banjo strings. All can be seen online.

Congratulations and best of luck, Richard!