Chandler Beavers to Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run

Virginia’s Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Run have announced a new band member for 2022 and beyond. Chandler Beavers from Princeton, WV has joined the band on mandolin, taking the spot vacated by Kyle Windbeck who has joined Sideline on bass.

Beavers has been playing mandolin since he was 12 years old, listening to Black Diamond, his neighbor’s bluegrass band. He has performed with a number of bluegrass and Gospel groups in and around West Virginia since that time.

He joins bandleader Caleb Bailey on guitar and lead vocals, Rob Slusser on banjo, Brandon Kyle on bass, and Joe Showalter on fiddle. Their sound might best be described as contemporary traditional bluegrass, primarily featuring original music Caleb has written.

Bailey says that Beavers will be a fine addition to the group.

“We are excited to have Chandler Beavers join Paine’s Run. Chandler is a top notch talent on the mandolin, and will also be featured as a baritone singer in harmony songs. We wasted no time in putting Chandler in action as his first gig with us will be January 8, 2022 at the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge, Virginia.”

Here is the title track from Caleb’s recent album, Poplar & Pine.

You can find out more about Caleb Bailey & Paine’s Creek by visiting them online.