Chad Day to Deeper Shade of Blue

North Carolina’s Deeper Shade of Blue has a new band member, Chad Day, joining the Pinecastle Records artists on banjo. Day replaces Steve Wilson who left to focus on his Wilson Banjo Company. His Deeper Shade of Blue band mates wish him the best of luck.

Day was born in West Jefferson, NC, where bluegrass is part of the common heritage. Destined to play banjo, Chad started picking at age 14. After relocating to Cleveland County, birthplace of Earl Scruggs, he began to perform and hone his talent and expertise. He has clearly been influenced by J.D. Crowe, but Chad has also developed his own style that incorporates explosive, hard-driving sound with tasteful and technical picking. A songwriter, too, his other interests include bass fishing and camping, while spending time with his daughters, Sarah and Mady, and his wife, Jenny.

Guitarist Troy Pope, shared that the band was, “Looking forward to working with Chad, all the while keeping that drive and tight harmony that we’ve tried to maintain over the years.”

Recently, Day had been a member of Ages Past in western North Carolina.

Of joining up with Deeper Shade of Blue, he says…

“To say I am excited would be an understatement! I have filled in a few times in the past, and playing with these guys just felt right. The music just happens effortlessly. I am really looking forward to the good times on the road and all the great music we will make.”

Along with Pope, the band consists of Scott Burgess on bass, Frank Poindexter on reso-guitar, and Milom Williams on mandolin.

You can see the band schedule of show dates online.