Chad Darou to Turnberry Records and Management

Turnberry Records and Management has announced the signing of bluegrass veteran, Chad Darou, to the label. This new agreement covers Chad’s next album, and Turnberry providing him artist representation and management services.

Darou, a Pennsylvania native, has been performing professionally in bluegrass most of his life, singing and playing either banjo, mandolin, or reso-guitar. His most recent album, Raising The Bar, was released in 2018.

Label head Keith Barnacastle says that they have high hopes for their association .

“Chad’s a phenomenal musician. He’s got a great harmony bass-baritone. We love what he does. We’re excited. Hopefully, we’ll have the first single out in May or June.”

A concept video of the track is also expected in short order.

Chad says that he is still putting the finishing touches on this next record, on which he plays all the instruments but fiddle. Wayne Taylor of Blue Highways also provides guest vocals.

He is likewise pleased to come on board with Turnberry.

“I am super excited to have been asked to sign on with Turnberry Records. Keith [Barnacastle] is a phenomenal businessman and has a great heart for the music.

Here’s the title track from his previous effort, to give a taste of Darou’s music.