Central Valley Boys say farewell

The Central Valley Boys at the 2024 Summergrass festival in San Diego, CA – photo © Dennis Andersen

Popular California bluegrass band the Central Valley Boys have decided to disband after 15 years performing together.

Known for their traditional take on bluegrass, and their brightly-colored stage attire, the band suffered the loss of their fiddler, Pete Hicks, a couple of years ago.

In a statement to fans and friends, the Boys announced their end online, starting with a quote from Reno & Smiley.

The time has come to say goodbye

I hate to part, this way.

Our parting ways, have met again

This is goodbye today.

After 15 seasons The Central Valley Boys are calling it. We’ve had a great run traveling over the West, and a few trips back east, bringing our style of bluegrass to countless venues and fans.

We will be playing one more festival this Summer. Come join us at the Lost River Bluegrass Festival in Merrill, Oregon, July 11-13. We are honored to be invited back to this great hometown festival, successfully presenting their seventh year. We hope to see some friends at our last performance

Thank you all from Yoseff, John, Victor, Billy, Jack, Dave, and certainly Pete (RIP). Thanks to all the great musicians who have played with us over the years: Jesse Personini, John Gooding, Annie Staninec, Jack Tuttle, Samantha Olsen, Miles Quale, Caleb Roberts, Avram Frankel, and the rest I am forgetting. Thank you Angela Personini and Josh Tarp too!

See you ‘Down the Road.’

Farewell to the Central Valley Boys!