Celebration of Life for Ron Spears August 27 in Nashville

Family and friends of the late bluegrass entertainer Ron Spears will gather at Nashville’s Station Inn on August 27 to remember his many contributions to our music, and to so many people’s lives.

This promised celebration of Ron’s life will take place from 2:30-5:00 p.m. that Sunday, and will feature music from Fast Track, the final group with whom he performed, plus from Ron’s daughter and grandchildren. Other guest pickers and singers are also expected to take part.

There will be no admission charge to attend, but donations for the benefit of the Spears family are encouraged.

Ron Spears passed away on March 22 of this year after battling cancer and other health issues. He was 69 when he passed. He had been a member of many professional bluegrass acts, and had also performed widely as a comedian and ventriloquist.

His career saw him in memorable stints with James King, Special Consensus, Cardinal Tradition, the Reno and Harrell Band, David Parmley & Continental Divide, and Fast Track. He also led his own group, Ron Spears & Within Tradition, and recorded a pair of albums with them for Copper Creek Records in the early aughts. Ron did a brief stretch with Rhona Vincent as well.

Spears left behind a deep catalog of original songs recorded by bluegrass artists, including multiple cuts by Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Dailey & Vincent, Special Consensus, Lou Reid & Terry Baucom, Fast Track, David Parmley, Josh Williams, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, and The Bluegrass Cardinals.

All attending the Celebration of Life on August 27 are encouraged to be ready to share stories and reflections of your time with Ron for his family, who will be in attendance.

Sounds like a lovely farewell to a lifelong friend of bluegrass.

More information can be obtained by contacting Fast Track online.