Celebration of Life for J.T. Gray at The Station Inn

The Station Inn, long Nashville’s home for live bluegrass music, has announced that they will host a Celebration of Life this coming weekend for owner J.T. Gray, who passed away in March.

Friends and admirers are invited to meet at The Station Inn on Sunday, May 16 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. (CDT) to honor his life and legacy. A who’s who among Nashville bluegrass artists will take the stage to pick and sing, and video tributes from those unable to be there in person will be shown. There is no charge to attend, and since COVID restrictions are set to be lifted on Friday, a large crowd is expected.

All health and safety regulations in place will be followed.

Gray kept the lights on and the music playing at The Station Inn for four decades, after taking over from the founders in 1981. It would be hard to imagine a bluegrass performer of any note who hasn’t played on that stage.

He had been inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame last year, an honor that brought him tremendous pride. Well deserved for a true icon in our music.

Sunday’s entire presentation will be live streamed for free on Station Inn TV online.