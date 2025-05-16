Celebrating 40 Years of the Spring Campus workshop in Belgium

This review of the history of the Spring Campus workshop is a contribution from Spanish banjoist Lluis Gomez.

From April 23 to May 3, the 40th anniversary of the Spring Campus was celebrated, an annual event held in Virton, Belgium. But before diving into the details of this edition, let me share a bit about the history of the event, which has been a beacon for acoustic music enthusiasts since its early days. In 2025, the International Workshop of Acoustic Music, managed by Musique Acoustique, celebrated a significant milestone—its 40th anniversary—a testament to its unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting acoustic traditions.

The journey began in 1985 when Belgian guitarist Jacques Stotzem, along with a group of passionate friends, organized the first workshop in Virton. The idea was to create a space where musicians could explore various acoustic genres such as bluegrass, blues, and folk. Over the years, the workshop has expanded its offerings, now featuring 13 specialized courses covering instruments like flatpicking guitar, mandolin, dobro, banjo, and more. Each year, around 130 participants from across Europe and beyond, including countries like France, Germany, Denmark, Ireland, and even Japan, gather for this event.

Reflecting on the past 11 years, I feel a deep sense of gratitude and pride for having been part of the Acoustic Music Stage in Virton. I took the torch from my banjo hero, Jean-Marie Redon, who had, in turn, received it from Guy Donis. It’s hard to believe how quickly time has flown since I first took on the role of music teacher here.

Over these years, I’ve had the incredible privilege of working with so many talented and passionate students. Each of them has brought their own energy, dreams, and challenges, and guiding them has been a truly rewarding experience. Teaching here has not only allowed me to share my love for acoustic music, but also to learn and grow alongside my students.

This year, in particular, has been especially memorable, with many magical moments between students and teachers. I can proudly say we are a family that reunites each year, and it has been an honor to play with the Bluegrass Virton Boys: Henrich Novák on dobro, Jesper Rubner-Petersen on mandolin, and Roberto Dalla Vecchia on guitar.

I must also mention the rest of the fantastic teachers who are an essential part of this event: Stéphane Laidet on harmonica, Delphine Vandomber on rhythm guitar, Diego Simon on manouche guitar, Stéphane Wertz on fingerstyle guitar, Kieran and Lorcan Fahy on Irish fiddle, Teo Crommen on Celtic guitar, André Klenes on double bass, Alexandre Falcone on ukulele, and Sarah Klenes and François Vaiana on vocals.

For this edition, we were lucky enough to have banjo player Thierry Schoysman studying dobro. Thierry and I are old friends, and I took the opportunity to invite him to lead a workshop on Bill Keith—a real birthday gift.

Classes start on Monday afternoons, and that day the teachers gather to discuss what we’re going to do throughout the week. I had prepared a recording of Jean-Marie Redon with a message, which was a very emotional moment for all of us.

Every day, after classes, there are workshops and slow jams, expertly directed by Darius Lecharlier, as well as concerts where students can showcase their talent. On Thursday, the teachers’ concert is held, and for me it was very special to wear a cowboy shirt that Jean Marie Redon had given me last summer; he had worn it for most of his career, now I wear it and I think I play much better, hehe!. We ended by singing Stevie Wonder’s Happy Birthday. It was a very emotional moment, and we could even see some tears from the organizers. On Friday, it’s the students’ concert, and after the performance, with fewer nerves, it’s time for the big party.

And how could I forget the delicious local Orval beer, one of the highlights of the week (always in moderation, as classes start at 9:30!).

Thanks a million to all the organizers for his hard work and hospitality. Happy birthday, and see you next year!

For more information about Musique Acoustique ASBL and its history, you can read Lee Zimmeram’s interview with the current president, Sebastien De Conynck, from October 7, 2021.