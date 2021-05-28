Celebrate end of COVID restrictions with free concerts in Kentucky

With COVID-19 restrictions largely gone for citizens of Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear has set to encouraging people in the Commonwealth to get back to the sort of summer events they used to take for granted. With that very goal in mind, the Troubadour Concert Series returns in 2021 to Georgetown, KY with two dozen bluegrass and Americana shows hosted outdoors, at no charge to the public.

A project of Lexington-based musician and host of Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour, Michael Jonathan, these concerts are a true community effort, with an all-volunteer crew and support from a host of companies in the Lexington/Frankfort area. Georgetown is located less than an hour’s drive from both major cities, with the Troubadour Concerts hosted under a large concert tent on the property of the Cardome Renaissance Center.

Things kick off next Thursday, June 3, with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage. Tickets are free, but reservations are required, along with two COVID-related requirements. Upon entering the venue, you must show your fully completed vaccination card, and either take a free COVID test on site, or present evidence of a negative test within the past 48 hours.

To reserve tickets for any of the shows, which also include performances from Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper, Travelin’ McCourys and others throughout the month of June, simply visit this reservation page online. The number of tickets is limited, so check the schedule and make reservations soon.

Below is a listing of all the Cardome shows as part of the free Troubadour Concert Series.

June 3 – Rhonda Vincent & The Rage 7:30 p.m. – gates 5:00 p.m.

June 6 – Jerry Douglas Band 5:00 p.m. – gates 2:30 p.m.

June 8 – Arlo McKinley 7:30 p.m. – gates 5:00 p.m.

June 12 – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper 7:00 p.m. – gates 4:30 p.m.

June 16 – Bobby Rush and Tee Dee Young 7:30 p.m. – gates 5:00 p.m.

June 17 – Victor Wooten 7:30 p.m. – gates 5:00 p.m.

June 18 – Suzy Bogguss 7:30 p.m. – gates 5:00 p.m.

June 19 – George Winston 7:00 p.m. – gates 4:30 p.m.

June 25 – Tommy Emmanuel with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley 7:30 p.m. – gates 5:00 p.m.

June 26 – Sam Bush Band 7:00 p.m. – gates 4:30 p.m.

June 27 – Exile 5:00 p.m. – gates 2:30 p.m.

June 28 – Travelin’ McCourys 7:30 p.m. – gates 5:00 p.m.

June 29 – Andy McKee and Ben Sollee 7:30 p.m. – gates 5:00 p.m.

Full details can be found online. If you are interested in attending one of these concerts, don’t hesitate to make a reservation for free tickets. There will be approximately 500 available for each show.