Celebrate Earl Scruggs’ 100th birthday at The Ryman

The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville has scheduled a special appreciation concert on January 6, 2024 to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of the one and only Earl Scruggs. This unique show featuring a bevy of top bluegrass talent will serve as a benefit for the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC.

Considered by many scholars of bluegrass as a co-creator of the style, along with the Father, Bill Monroe, Scruggs completely redefined the role of the five string banjo in contemporary music over his lifetime. Since his passing in March of 2012, there has been no diminishment in the influence of his playing, especially on bluegrass music where nearly every single banjo player involved in the style implements techniques he pioneered in the 1930s and ’40s.

The Earl Scruggs 100th Birthday Celebration at The Ryman will feature performances by The Earls of Leicester, The Del McCoury Band, Gena Britt, Alison Brown, Sam Bush, Jimmie Fadden, Béla Fleck, Jeff Hanna, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Jerry Pentecost, Harry Stinson, Bryan Sutton, Tony Trischka, and others yet to be named. Jerry Douglas is serving as musical director for this unique presentation, and tickets are available now online.

With less than 2400 seats in the auditorium, tickets aren’t expected to last very long. They are offered in a rage from $40-$90, with a VIP option for an additional charge.

