Cedar Hill to Mountain Fever Records

Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of Ozark bluegrass favorites, Cedar Hill.

Including members from Missouri and Arkansas, the group has been performing since the late 1960s when the group was formed by current mandolinist, Frank Ray, and his uncle, Richard Orchard, as The Ramblin’ Grass. When Richard dropped out, Frank took over management and has led Cedar Hill ever since they took on that name in 1974.

Known as a talented songwriter as well as a capable mandolinist, Frank is something of a legend in his part of Missouri and the rest of the Ozark region. His song, Pearl, a tender ballad about a loyal hound dog, has been a signature song for Cedar Hill for more than a decade. And last year, Frank was inducted into both the SPBGMA Hall of Greats and as a Pioneer of Missouri Bluegrass by the Missouri Bluegrass Preservation Association.

Frank says that he feels like the time is right for he and and the band to work with a record company.

“We went a couple of years as an independent artists, and decided it was time to work with a label again. We’re looking forward to working with Mark Hodges and all the good folks with Mountain Fever.

We already have one project ready, recorded at Raney Recording in Arkansas, and we look for that to come out soon. For our second album with Mountain Fever, we’ll probably come visit Virginia and record there.”

With him in Cedar Hill these days are Bill Cross on banjo, Pete Brown on fiddle, Patti LaFleur on bass, and Dalton Harper on guitar.

A new single is due later this month, How Deep Is The Lonesome, written by Mark Brinkman. Great news for fans of Cedar Hill.