CaveFest to launch at The Caverns in Pelham, TN

The folks at
The Caverns in Pelham, TN, host stage for the recording of the PBS television series, , and many other concerts each year, has announced a new bluegrass and jamgrass festival starting this fall. Bluegrass Underground
CaveFest is scheduled for October 8-9, 2022, with a lineup boasting a who’s who of modern and alternative bluegrass entertainers. All of the music that weekend will be played above ground in their newly-built amphitheater, but tours and activities deep in the bowels of the earth will be available throughout. The Caverns encompass a very large subterranean cave system in Tennessee’s Grundy County of roughly 8,000 linear feet, including an underground river.
Scheduled to appear over the two days are Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain String Band, Jim Lauderdale, Kitchen Dwellers, Sierra Hull, and many others.
Todd Mayo, owner of The Caverns and producer of
Bluegrass Underground, says that the weather will be fine and invites everyone to join them later this year.
“Fall is an absolutely gorgeous time to visit Tennessee, and that’s why we picked early October for our first CaveFest. With the addition of our new campground and full capacity outdoor amphitheater, combined with our caves, we’re excited to welcome guests for a 2-day festival experience that only The Caverns can deliver.”
Vendors and food trucks will be set up on site, and space will be set aside in the cave for jamming.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 22, starting at $99.
