Caught Steelin’ featuring Andy Hall from Masters of Slide: Spider Sessions

Reso-guitar legend Phil Leadbetter has been somewhat sidelined this past few years with a variety of health issues, ranging from cancer treatments to kidney dialysis. But he is maintaining his high spirits and sense of humor, and staying involved as best he can with the bluegrass music he loves.

One such is the new album, Masters of Slide: The Spider Sessions, set for release tomorrow, June 25, from Mountain Home Music. It is a compilation project featuring new recordings from several of the top current dobroists in bluegrass, including Uncle Phil among them. Included are contributions from Jimmy Heffernan, Gary Hultman, Rob Ickes, Orville Johnson, Gavin Largent, Matt Leadbetter, Leroy Mack, Justin Moses, Jimmy Stewart, Ferrell Stowe, Greg Booth, Josh Swift, Fred Travers, Sally Van Meter, Roger Williams, Mike Witcher, Steve Toth, and Roger Williams among others.

It will be an excellent overview of the state of the instrument today, and serve as a terrific introduction to those who enjoy the sound of the reso-guitar in bluegrass, but may be unfamiliar with all these fine players.

This evening we are delighted top share the record’s first single, Caught Steelin’, written and performed by Andy Hall of Infamous Stringdusters.

Leadbetter says that he was determined to have a contribution from Hall as he was doing the preparations for this album.

“I first met Andy Hall many years ago in New York playing with Ronnie Bowman, and he was still a very young guy back then. He has really grown to be one of the best resonator guitar players on the planet, in my opinion. It was such a huge blessing to have him on this CD, and playing the opening track which sets the tone for the whole album.”

Enjoy.

Masters of Slide: The Spider Sessions will be available on June 25 wherever you stream or download music online. CDs can be purchased from Phil Leadbetter’s web site.

Radio programmers can get the tracks now via AirPlay Direct.