Catgut N’ Jugs Bluegrass Show moves to all streaming

We heard this week from Ronnie Moretz, host of the long-running bluegrass radio show, Catgut N’ Jugs, in western North Carolina, to say that he has moved the program from The Highway (WMMY 106.1FM and WWMY 102.3FM) in Boone to a fully-streamed delivery.

Ronnie was off the air for a month or more last fall due to the extreme flooding in his region following Hurricane Helene in September 2024, and was initially happy to be back broadcasting again. But he tells us that the operators of the station and he couldn’t see eye-to-eye on a number of important matters, so he is going it alone.

Catgut N’ Jugs can now be heard live on Sunday evenings at 8:00 p.m. (eastern) on Live 365, with repeats of the show through the week. Moretz also plans to host additional programming on the channel.

He says that it’s just a good fit for him.

“I wasn’t getting the support at the station with the new owners, and this broadens my reach. Plus I’m not pre emptied by NASCAR, and it’s an easier way for people to listen.

I can do more live events, or special programming on different days too.”

Since leaving The Highway, Ronnie reports that almost all of his previous advertisers have contacted him to continue supporting the show on the internet. Great news!

Live 365 has its own app for phones and tablets, or listeners can visit the show’s official web site to hear the latest episode.