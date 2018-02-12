Music Reviews

  • Milestones – Volume Five

    Would you rather hear an average rendition of a great song, or a stellar version of an average song? That's a though experiment I have rolled around in my brain for some time, mostly for fun. Ultimately, however, neither can

  • Joe Mullins: The Stories We Tell

    When new music arrives from Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers, you can pretty much guarantee hearing traditional bluegrass songs about love, regret and hope, with a bit of Gospel added for good measure. You’ll hear tight harmonies and clean

  • God Holds Tomorrow – The Churchmen

    Just shy of celebrating thirty years as a band, bluegrass Gospel stalwarts The Churchmen continue to sound energetic and fresh on God Holds Tomorrow, their latest album for Mountain Fever Records. The album’s twelve all-new songs include four originals from

  • Breakin’ Easy from Donna Ulisse

    The latest Mountain Home Music CD from Donna Ulisse is one of those “on the one hand, on the other hand” propositions. On the one hand, Ulisse’s Breakin’ Easy is a textbook example of top-notch traditional bluegrass songwriting. Every listen unveils

  • True Colors – Gina Clowes

    Over the years, bluegrass fans have developed expectations of what to expect from a banjo album, and likewise with a singer/songwriter project. The one is likely filled with rip-roaring instrumentals, and the other a collection of songs from a single,

  • A strong debut from No Time Flatt

    You’ve heard of Lester Flatt, of course, and up-and-comers Flatt Lonesome, but what about No Time Flatt? The west Tennessee-based band recently released their debut album, a self-titled effort filled with a number of classics and more recent bluegrass favorites. The

