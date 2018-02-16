The 14th February Palatka Bluegrass Festival kicked off with a bang on Thursday afternoon. The day turned warm and sunny with the temperature reaching 80 degrees. Sherry Boyd is once more handling the MC duties, She keeps the bands and the
Event Reviews
Steeldrivers Rolling with Damrell
The Steeldrivers on stage in Atlanta at the Buckhead Theatre on Feb. 2, 2018 - photo by David Cohen It’s a testament to the unique sound and immense talent of the Steeldrivers that the Nashville-based bluegrass band can switch lead singers
More than a Candy Cane Christmas – ABM and the Red Andrews Dinner
Santa Claus made his way into Bricktown (Oklahoma City) and the American Banjo Museum, Sunday, December 10. It was a very special occasion, as not only was it a Candy Cane Christmas but it had a special meaning, of the
Larry Sparks and Dave Adkins in Elkhorn City
Two of bluegrass music’s biggest voices joined forces Friday, November 3 for an evening of traditional grass at the Breaks Interstate Park, located on the Virginia/Kentucky border. The Russell Fork River Bluegrass Show, a first-time concert that both the park
2017 Al Ras Bluegrass and Old Time Festival
This report on the Al Ras festival in Barcelona comes courtesy of Lluis Gomez. The 16th annual Al Ras Bluegrass and Old Time Festival, Spain’s oldest bluegrass festival, occurred this past November 9-11th. This year the festival expanded activities over three
Festy 2017 report, part un
The Infamous Stringdusters and Sam Bush Band jam at the 2017 Festy Experience - photo by Teresa Gereaux This is the first of two reports on this year's Festy. We'll also have a lovely photo essay and report from Gina Proulx
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2017
The Infamous Stringdusters at the 2017 Rhythm & Roots Reunion - photo by Teresa Gereaux Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion was true to its roots. There was one moment from the Jesse McReynolds and the Virginia Boys set on Sunday afternoon
2017 Oldtone Roots Music Festival report
Rootchie Tootchie & the Ragtime Shepard Kings at Oldtone - photo © Tara Linhardt The Oldtone Roots Music Festival has once again dazzled its audience with great music and fun activities for an entire weekend. The festival is located on the
Top 10 moments from SamJam 2017
This past weekend marked the second annual SamJam Music Festival, held at the Pike County Fairgrounds in Piketon, OH. The festival is growing at an amazing rate, with Sammy Karr and Rick Greene at the wheel. These guys strive to
Gettysburg Festival Reaches Milestone
If, for some awful reason, I could only attend one bluegrass festival each year outside of IBMA’s big bash in Raleigh, I would most likely pick one of the twice-a-year extravaganzas at Gettysburg. The music, of course, is terrific, with enough