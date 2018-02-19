We all know it’s true. Bluegrass fans are some of the best people in the world, and they really look out for the artists and their music. Where would we be without the support of our unofficial “street team”? An
Bluegrass Songwriting News
-
-
2018 Hazel Dickens Song Contest winners announced
The DC Bluegrass Union has announced the winners of their 2018 Hazel Dickens Song Contest. The competition for non full time songwriters was created by the Union to honor the contributions of Hazel Dickens in the bluegrass field. She had
-
The Story behind the Song – 4th & Goal
4th & Goal was written by Paula Breedlove and Brad Davis, a writing partnership that began way back in 1989. It began life as a song for a film soundtrack, but in the process Davis changed the timing from that of
-
On Boot Hill wins 2017 Maine Songwriters Association contest
The 7th Annual Songwriting Contest of the Maine Songwriters Association was held on October 28 in Brunswick, ME, with six finalists on hand to perform their song for the judges. They had been chosen from among 33 entries for the
-
The Story Behind the Song – I Am a Drifter
Donna Ulisse and Marc Rossi wrote the award-winning song I Am a Drifter when they got together for one of their regular song-writing sessions that, as Ulisse tells us, took place each Monday. On Thursday, September 28 last, I Am a
-
Thomm Jutz signs with Mountain Fever
Mountain Fever Records has announced the signing of popular Nashville songwriter and producer Thomm Jutz to the label. His debut album for them will be titled Crazy If You Let It, and is expected later this fall. A native of Germany,
-
2017 Podunk Songwriters Competition finalists announced
The Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival in Hebron, CT has announced the finalists for their 2017 Songwriters Competition. Entrants are judged in three rounds of competition. In the first round, all submitted songs are considered by a panel of professionals, who determine
-
Bobby Martin Young Songwriters Competition at Carolina in the Fall
Surely one of the most beloved characters in the bluegrass and old time scene in the Blue Ridge region this past 20 years was the late Bobby Martin, known at festivals, jams, and conventions as The Bluegrass Drummer. His was
-
2017 IBMA’s Songwriter Showcase participants announced
The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced its selections for the 2017 Songwriter Showcase, to be held at this year’s World of Bluegrass in Raleigh. Participants in the showcase are chosen by the IBMA’s Songwriter Showcase Committee from material submitted
-
Chris Austin Songwriting Contest winners at MerleFest 2017
Linda Stokley performs her winning bluegrass song at MerleFest 2017 - photo by Ryan Case This past weekend at MerleFest, the winners were announced in the 2017 Chris Austin Songwriting Contest. Finalists had been announced a few weeks ago, and placement