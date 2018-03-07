Oh my word... they're back again. Those radio rascals from Bitter End, TN are back with another episode of The Darrell Brothers Podcast! It's been many months since we've heard the wit and wisdom of Darrell, and his co-host, Darrell, so
Online resources and features
-
Important news for Bluegrass Today readers on Facebook
If you are among the many Bluegrass Today readers who follow us on Facebook, the following information could have a real impact on your time spent over there. Facebook works diligently to ensure the optimal experience for its users, reducing the
Facebook live Q&A with Barbara Martin at SPBGMA tonight
The Nashville chapter of The Handsome Ladies are hosting a live question and answer sessions this evening with Barbara Martin Stephens, author of Don't Give Your Heart To A Rambler - My Life with Jimmy Martin, The King of Bluegrass.
Bluegrass Today introduces a new Gospel bluegrass chart
In addition to our new Grasicanna chart added last week, Bluegrass Today has also launched a Weekly Gospel Airplay Chart alongside our longstanding weekly and monthly bluegrass airplay charts. The Gospel chart will measure radio play for newly-released bluegrass Gospel projects
Nu-Blu Facebook listening party Friday night
Nu-Blu has a unique way of introducing their brand new Christmas EP, Shine, from Voxhall Records. They will be hosting a Facebook Live listening party Friday night (11/17) at 7:00 p.m. (EST). The bluegrass quartet from North Carolina features husband-and-wife Daniel
2017 IBMA Awards show to be streamed online
According to the most recent update we've received, only 100 or so tickets remain for the upcoming IBMA Awards Show this evening. Not to worry though, because those unable to snag an in-house seat for bluegrass music's biggest night of
Free Airplay Direct tutorial for registered members
For the past few years, Airplay Direct has been a crucial part of the radio distribution efforts of bluegrass artists, labels, and radio programmers. It allows for a simple, free exchange of MP3 files directly to radio hosts, saving the
IBMA Honors Bluegrass Today
It started as a lark. John Lawless and Brance Gillihan would find themselves talking about politics and the 2004 presidential election during their spare time working on bluegrass music teaching videos for John’s company, AcuTab. Sometimes the conversation drifted to
Mac Wiseman tribute on Music City Roots
The Music City Roots program, which airs live online from Nashville each Wednesday evening, is most commonly given over to alt-country and Americana acts. But this week a special bluegrass showcase is scheduled in honor of Mac Wiseman, and the
Chapmans to offer recovered Eastman guitar in charity raffle
The Chapmans are more than just a typical bluegrass band. I mean they are a bluegrass band, made up of three brothers (John, Jeremy, and Jason Chapman) plus their dad (Bill) on banjo. John plays guitar, Jeremy the mandolin, and