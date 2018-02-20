Pinecastle Records has also announced a focus on singles this spring. They plan to drop a new track from a different artist each week through April, with albums from each expected later in the year. First up is a single from
Bluegrass radio news
Radio Bristol: Live Today from Joe’s Basement
Two of the top collectors and historians of early country and mountain music in the eastern US will be live together this afternoon on Radio Bristol. Ivy Sheppard will make a trek to the home of Joe Bussard for a special live
Eli Funkelby from Nick Chandler & Delivered
Poor Mountain Records has released a debut single from, Groceries, Gas, and Used Cars, their upcoming project for Nick Chandler and Delivered. Known up to this point primarily as a bluegrass Gospel artist, this will be Nick's first secular release, and he's
Bluegrass Etc finds new home at Bluegrass Country
Bluegrass fans in the Los Angeles area were disappointed to learn in September that Bluegrass, Etc, hosted by Frank Hoppe on KCSN radio, was cancelled after nearly 30 years on the air. Frank and his program were a staple for listeners
Hank Janney passes
Hank Janney sings with Rhonda Vincent at the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival Hank Janney, longtime radio host in Gettysburg, PA, died on December 29, 2017. He was 78 years of age. Anyone who played or listened to bluegrass in south central Pennsylvania was
Joe Greene new contact for Goin’ Across The Mountain
For many years folks in western North Carolina have tuned their radio dial to WNCW on Saturdays for Goin' Across The Mountain, an all-day bluegrass show that runs from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. These days, public radio station all
Hairl Hensley passes
One of the most familiar voices in country music has left us with the passing of Grand Ole Opry announcer Hairl Hensley on New Year's Eve. He worked for WSM and the Opry for more than 35 years, and was
Top 30 bluegrass songs of 2017
Taking a look back at our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart over 2017, we have pulled together this list of the top 30 songs of the year, based on radio play. ARTIST TITLE LABEL SONGWRITERS TOTAL 1 Terry Baucom & The Dukes of Drive Fourth And Goal John Boy
Grassicana chart launches at Bluegrass Today
As any devoted radio listener knows, bluegrass DJs are a diverse group. From hometown stations featuring local bands and keeping it strictly traditional, to stations that play edge-of-grass bands that don’t quite have a genre to describe them, you can
News and interview service launches for bluegrass radio
Shannon McCombs has announced the launch of a new service for bluegrass radio programmers, GoGo ShowPrep, to offer news, interviews, and sound bites from top entertainers in our music. After many years offering these to country, rock, and Americana radio, Shannon