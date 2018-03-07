The film festivals, that is. Fiddlin', a documentary project about the culture and the people at the Old Fiddlers Convention, held in Galax, VA each year, is finished and will be entered in a number of film festivals starting this month.
Bluegrass Videos
Bound For The Promised Land video from Nefesh Mountain
Nefesh Mountain has a new video, a live performance of the song Bound For The Promised Land from their just released album, Beneath The Open Sky. The band is an effort between the New Jersey husband-and-wife team of Doni Zasloff and
Blackberry Summer video from Dale Ann Bradley
Pinecastle Records has released another video from their recent self-titled project for Dale Ann Bradley. This one shows the softer side of the gifted bluegrass singer in Blackberry Summer, a reflective song about simpler times, and growing up around people that
The Chapman’s Ozark Music Shoppe now on YouTube
The Chapmans are doing well since they came off the road and settled down to run a retail music store together in Springfield, MO. The three brothers (John, Jason, and Jeremy) run The Acoustic Shoppe, with some help from their
Song For A Winters Night video from Sideline
Mountain Home Music has dropped a second video for Sideline in advance of their upcoming album, Front and Center, due in late April. This track involves something of a gutty move in bluegrass, covering a song that Tony Rice recorded. Typically,
Moonshine releases from next Flashback project
Pinecastle Records has also announced a focus on singles this spring. They plan to drop a new track from a different artist each week through April, with albums from each expected later in the year. First up is a single from
Grape Flavored video from Sugar & the Mint
Arizona's teen alt-grassers, Sugar & The Mint, have released a new music video that mixes live stage footage of the band performing Grape Flavored, written by guitarist Keenan Hammack, with footage from the Prescott Frontier Days Wild Horse Race. It's a triple fiddle
Me And The Stars video from The Wooks
Kentucky's The Wooks have released a new music video, for their new single, highlighting their new look and sound, as exemplified by their newest member. It's all new today from The Wooks! Actually Aaron Bibelhauser has been with the band since last
Coon Dog Cemetery drops from Milan Miller
What is it about coon hounds and bluegrass music? Jimmy Martin was known for his dedication to his hunting dogs, and Tom T Hall Hall memorialized one in his song, The Fastest Rabbit Dog in Carter County Today. The rural roots
Darken Your Doorway video from Rebecca Frazier
Just in time for Valentine's Day - make that Valentine's Day Eve - Rebecca Frazier has released another music video from her When We Fall album. It's for my favorite song from the record, Darken Your Doorway, a sad song of