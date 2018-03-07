The film festivals, that is. Fiddlin', a documentary project about the culture and the people at the Old Fiddlers Convention, held in Galax, VA each year, is finished and will be entered in a number of film festivals starting this month.
Bluegrass film/movie news
Banjos, Bluegrass & Squirrel Barkers
Rick Bowman, filmmaker with Backyard Green Films in San Deigo, CA has a special passion for bluegrass music. Despite his west coast location, he has family roots in Appalachia, and a long familiarity with the music and the people of
Linefork film on Lee Sexton, banjo man
A film spotlighting eastern Kentucky old-time banjo master Lee Sexton has begun a series of screenings across the United States, beginning at Harvard University last week and continuing at several venues throughout Kentucky this week. Linefork follows Sexton, who is
The Farm Hands go to the movies
Nashville's Farm Hands made a trip to Missouri recently to film an appearance for a movie, A Date With The Eclipse, set for release in 2018. Produced by Cliff House for Fly Bye Films, the movie is a faith-based project, a
New documentary film on reso-guitar builder Frank Harlow
Reso-guitar enthusiasts have always had a special place in their hearts for Frank Harlow, who has been hand-building custom instruments from his shop in Vandalia, OH since the late-1980s. While he was still alive, Gene Wooten was Frank's biggest booster,
The Mountain Minor film coming soon
Bluegrass and related forms of old time and mountain music have long figured prominently in film. Perhaps it is the honesty and organic nature of the music that lends itself so well to use as a score, or the fact
Bluegrass Court Jester gets his due in upcoming film
Anyone attending bluegrass festivals around the US this past 20 years has likely seen an appearance by Dry Branch Fire Squad, and their acerbic front man, Ron Thomason. Though a fine mountain-style singer, mandolinist, and guitar player, Ron's primary claim
You Gave Me A Song – The Life and Music of Alice Gerrard
Alice Gerrard's is a name spoken frequently when discussing bluegrass over the past 50 years. She is viewed as a pioneer for women in old time and mountain music at a time when it was far less common professionally than
The Making of Orchids and Violence
Michael Daves got a good deal of attention this year for his Orchids and Violence project, which was built on an interesting concept. The eclectic Brooklyn-based singer decided to create the album in the two musical styles that have fascinated him
Prince of Bluegrass, or King of Rock & Roll?
That's the question moviegoers may be asking about Nathan Stanley later this year when Believe, a new film from Billy Dickson, hits the screens in time for the 2016 holiday market. The movie tells the story of a small town business owner