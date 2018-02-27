Molly Tuttle performs at the 2018 Folk Alliance International festival - photo by Alisa B. Cherry You might say that the annual Folk Alliance International conference is an embarrassment of riches. Where else can you find performances by literally hundreds of the
Bluegrass Asociations News
-
-
Roger Williams receives BBU Heritage Award
Roger Williams with his award - photo © David Hollender/Roger performing on stage - photo by David Malloy Most, if not all, bluegrass music associations reward those who have excelled in their field. Almost two weeks ago, the Boston Bluegrass Union (BBU), which
-
Rhonda Vincent and Billy Droze to co-host ICM Awards
It’s always nice to see bluegrass musicians representing our music on new stages and in new places. Soon, the reigning Queen of Bluegrass will do just that as she co-hosts the upcoming Inspirational Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole
-
Dixie and Tom T. Hall to Bluegrass Hall of Fame
The Bill Monroe Bluegrass Hall of Fame at Bean Blossom has announced that their 2018 inductees will be bluegrass songwriters Tom T. Hall and Dixie Hall. An award ceremony will be held on September 22 during the 44th Annual Hall
-
Grant received to restore Stanley recording
Congratulations are in order for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. The museum will receive a $5,000 grant from the Virginia Association of Museums (VAM) to help preserve a rare Stanley Brothers recording from the museum’s collection. The recording, a
-
Bill Monroe Museum: Construction update
Construction work on the Bill Monroe Museum on Bill Monroe Avenue, US Highway 62 in Ohio County, KY, is progressing well with the outside of the wood frame structure complete. Despite some inconvenience due to snow and ice during January, work
-
2018 SPBGMA Music Awards
The 2018 Bluegrass Music Awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America are being announced this evening in Nashville. We will be posting each winner as they are announced. If you return to this page or keep
-
Trailblazers win 2018 SPBGMA band contest
First place in the 2018 SPBGMA International Band Championship has been awarded to The Trailblazers, a young group from Wilkesboro, NC. They were presented with a check for $4,000. Its members include brothers Daniel Thrailkill on guitar and Will Thrailkill on
-
Changes ahead for SPBGMA in Nashville?
After the first three days of the National Convention of the Society for the preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) in Nashville this weekend, a few things are abundantly clear. Without a doubt, the music continues to be first rate,
-
IBMA Foundation Announces $11,600 in grants for 2018
The IBMA Foundation, formerly known as the Foundation for Bluegrass Music, has announced the recipients of its 2018 funding grants. Since merging with the International Bluegrass Music Association late last year, the Foundation has continued in its primary mission of