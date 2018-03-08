The Coal Porters have always been something of an anachronism. For starters, they’re a bluegrass band based in London, led by an American expat, Sid Griffin. Even so, there’s no denying the Coal Porters’ commitment to their cause. Griffin, a
Grassicana
-
-
Video shoot for Redhead Express March 19
The ginger haired Walker sisters in Redhead Express have planned a live video shoot in Nashville on March 19. They are inviting all their fans out to enjoy the show, which will include one set of their pop music covers, done
-
Great Alaska Music Festival launches in May
Palmer, Alaska is a small city 42 miles north of the state capitol in Anchorage, with a population of roughly 6,000 hardy souls. It is located along the Matanuska River and known to Alaskans as the host of annual state fair. But
-
Cold Mountains premiere from Vivian Leva
Though still in college, young Vivian Leva is drawing on two lifetimes in traditional music to inform her label debut, Time Is Everything, due next month from Free Dirt Records. Her parents have been active in the old time and
-
Welcome Cheyanne Flemons!
We told you last week about the two releases expected this month from Dom Flemons, banjo player, singer, and historian of the importance of African peoples in the development of American music and folk ways. First up was his new
-
Marty Stuart – A Timeline
When you hear the name Marty Stuart, you visualize a stunning head of hair, neck scarf tied perfectly, and a voice that mixes superbly with his extraordinary vocal and instrumental talents. As I sat on the 2nd row at The Tower
-
Grape Flavored video from Sugar & the Mint
Arizona's teen alt-grassers, Sugar & The Mint, have released a new music video that mixes live stage footage of the band performing Grape Flavored, written by guitarist Keenan Hammack, with footage from the Prescott Frontier Days Wild Horse Race. It's a triple fiddle
-
Dom Flemons announces a double release
Tonto had the Lone Ranger. Roy had Dale. Batman has Robin. What did they have ? Friends, life would be impossible without them. Dom Flemons, The American Songster may not be a superhero to some, but I like to call him
-
One reviewer’s take on bluegrass, modern or traditional
The other night, I had the chance to attend a concert by Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen with a few friends 40 and younger. One was new to bluegrass, one a recent convert from a long dormant classical career, and
-
Daryle Singletary leaves a hole in bluegrass as well
The country music world has been reeling since Monday morning, upon hearing the news that beloved singer, Daryle Singletary passed away unexpectedly at the age of 46. His deep baritone voice had delivered such country hits throughout the '90s and