Grassicana

  • Cold Mountains premiere from Vivian Leva

    Though still in college, young Vivian Leva is drawing on two lifetimes in traditional music to inform her label debut, Time Is Everything, due next month from Free Dirt Records. Her parents have been active in the old time and

  • Welcome Cheyanne Flemons!

    We told you last week about the two releases expected this month from Dom Flemons, banjo player, singer, and historian of the importance of African peoples in the development of American music and folk ways. First up was his new

  • Marty Stuart – A Timeline

    When you hear the name Marty Stuart, you visualize a stunning head of hair, neck scarf tied perfectly, and a voice that mixes superbly with his extraordinary vocal and instrumental talents. As I sat on the 2nd row at The Tower

  • Grape Flavored video from Sugar & the Mint

    Arizona's teen alt-grassers, Sugar & The Mint, have released a new music video that mixes live stage footage of the band performing Grape Flavored, written by guitarist Keenan Hammack, with footage from the Prescott Frontier Days Wild Horse Race. It's a triple fiddle

  • Dom Flemons announces a double release

    Tonto had the Lone Ranger. Roy had Dale. Batman has Robin. What did they have ? Friends, life would be impossible without them. Dom Flemons, The American Songster may not be a superhero to some, but I like to call him

