Kate Lee with O'Connor Band at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt Sunday was the last day of the four day Wintergrass festival, still jam packed with good music. I spoke with Earla Harding who was one of the founders of
Mountain Soul Vocal Competition call for entries
The organizers of the annual Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass festival in Sevierville, TN have issued a call for entries for their Mountain Soul Vocal Competition, which they believe is the world's only singing contest wholly dedicated to the songs of Dolly
Great Alaska Music Festival launches in May
Palmer, Alaska is a small city 42 miles north of the state capitol in Anchorage, with a population of roughly 6,000 hardy souls. It is located along the Matanuska River and known to Alaskans as the host of annual state fair. But
Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration returns to Bill Monroe Homeplace
Though it has been discussed a few times this year, the official word is now out that the fabled Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration is on again this summer at the Bill Monroe Homeplace near Rosine, KY. The festival had a good
Sights and Sounds from Saturday at Wintergrass 2018
Dust Bowl Revival at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt The Wintergrass Festival was celebrating its 25th year, and Darol Anger and Mike Marshall also announced that they were celebrating their anniversary of 40 years of performing together duringthe festival.
Friday photos from Wintergrass ’18
Del & Dawg at Wintergrass 2018 - photo © Tara Linhardt Friday at Wintergrass brought more great music on the multiple stages, more workshops, more dances, more hallway and hotel room jams, and more yummy instruments, microphones, massages, and all sorts
Thursday at Wintergrass 2018
The Wintergrass Festival in Bellevue, Washington just took place February 22-25. Folks came from all over the country, and some from overseas to attend this festival, which is one of the premiere traditional music events of the country. It was
Darin, Brooke, and Cow do Prague
Earlier this month, Darin & Brooke Aldridge along with John Cowan, flew more than 4500 miles to Prague in the Czech Republic where they played three sold out shows over two days. That's a long way to go for a
Michael Cleveland with the Louisville Orchestra in March
When bluegrass fiddle virtuoso Michael Cleveland was a boy in school, he remembers the first field trip they took was to see the Louisville Orchestra. His school had a fine music program, and he was studying classical music then using
Can you feel the excitement?
Most bluegrass musicians now exist in a digital world we didn’t create, one in which we have to dispense with all modesty and relentlessly hype ourselves on various social media. Let’s face it: some among us relish this opportunity to