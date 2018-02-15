At the recent SPBGMA convention in Nashville, banjo players were talking about the Czech Republic. No, they hadn't all suddenly taken an interest in eastern European politics or history. A pair of Czech builders were set up in the exhibit
Product Announcements
Show your bluegrass street cred with Custom Kicks
High top sneakers are back in style, and have been for several years. Who would have guessed that the workaday shoes worn by basketballers in the 1960s would now be a fashion statement for everyone from young runway models to
Stringjoy offers money back guarantee
Bluegrass pickers are like most other string musicians. Sometimes we feel a bit overwhelmed by all the new items and accessories thrown our way. Try these strings for vintage tone! This capo - or pick, or strap, or bridge pin
Meideal introduces capo/tuner combination
The tuner/capo combination seems to have hit its groove in the fretted instrument accessory market. A number of companies now offer them for sale, with a new, lower-priced version from Shenzhen Meideal Musical Instruments Co. in China may tempt a
New capo and tuner from D’Addario
D'Addario is introducing two new products in their Ned Steinberger accessory line that should be of interest to bluegrass guitarists, both to be unveiled at the January NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA. First up is a Cradle Capo of the sort
Two new products from BanjoLit
If you have a banjo picker on your Christmas list, here are a couple of ideas from BanjoLit. The Slovak-based company, which also ships in the US, has two new products that will appeal to serious banjo pickers all over
Get yer Goon Grease, with BrewGrass scent!
What do you get for the bluegrass man who has everything? Well, if he's still sporting a full crop of hair on his head, how about a new pomade, specially made for bluegrass lovers? Lockhart's Authentic Grooming Company in Durand, Michigan, has
Straight Up Strings shirts to benefit bluegrass charities
Roger Siminoff's Straight Up Strings is taking pre-orders now for their front-and-back banjo and mandolin shirts before Christmas. They are both offered in long or short sleeves, men or women's sizes, in at least ten colors. The shirts are emblazoned with
32 Arrangements and Ideas for Bluegrass Banjo
Are you a banjo picker who enjoys working through other musicians' ideas, or perhaps a banjo student looking for new tunes to learn? Then here's something you may appreciate. Jim Pankey is the banjo player with Chattanooga's Hamilton County Ramblers, and
GHS introduces nickel-plated banjo strings
GHS has introduced two new string sets for banjo, both featuring a wound 4th string plated with nickel. The other four strings are plain steel. These are extra long (42'') loop end strings that should fit most any five string