Castles in the Air from Bob Minner, featuring John Cowan

Billy Blue Records has dropped their first release for newly-signed guitarist Bob Minner, a collaboration with John Cowan, on a Don McLean song from the 1970s.

Both men have a deep connection to bluegrass, as well as experience in the big leagues. Minner grew up picking grass, and spent three decades as guitarist with Tim McGraw’s touring band. Cowan, of course, had a remarkable career with New Grass Revival, and now gives his talents to The Doobie Brothers on bass and vocals.

Bob is a fine songwriter as well, but he chose Castles in the Air for the best possible reason.

“My wife, Ginger, has always loved this song, written and performed by Don McLean and originally released in 1971. The only person I considered singing it for my new album was John Cowan. The melody, arrangement, and John’s matchless vocal make for a great track, and I’m honored that John would lend his talents to this project.”

John agrees that it’s a lovely song, and says that he is pleased that it brought he and Bob together.

“Strangely enough, even though we’ve lived and anchored our lives in Nashville, Bob and I only met when we sat down to arrange this beautiful Don McLean song. I thought it would be a great choice for me, and was tickled that Bob chose it and asked me to put my imprint on it. I’m grateful for the opportunity he presented me, as I believe it turned out beautifully.”

Cowan sings the lead, with Minner on guitar and banjo, Jesse Brock on mandolin, Aaron Till on fiddle, andAlan Bartram on bass.

Check it out…

Castles in the Air from Bob MInner and John Cowan will be available soon from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.

A full-length album from Bob MInner is expected this fall from Billy Blue Records.