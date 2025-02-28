Carter Lester to Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

Seth Mulder has announced the final piece of the puzzle as he rebuilds his powerful touring band, Midnight Run, in the person of banjo player Carter Lester who has just joined the group.

Only 19 years of age, Carter comes from western Virginia, and plays both guitar and banjo. A current student in the ETSU bluegrass program, he has also played with several local groups near home, Valley Grass, Hi-Test Grass, and Simple Rhythms.

He’s done a few shows now with Seth and them, and says he’s having a blast.

“I’m thrilled to be starting my professional career with Seth! It’s great music with great people!”

Here’s a look at Carter with Midnight Run last weekend in Manteo, NC.

Mulder is very pleased with his latest hire.

“We are excited to have this young man come on board. He played his first show with us last week and did a great job. Not only is he a talented player, he has a great personality and stage presence. Plus one of the coolest names in the bluegrass to boot!

Carter brings a nice youthful spirt to the band and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Lester joins Seth on mandolin and lead vocal, Anthony Howell on guitar, Mason Wright on fiddle, and Tyler Griffith on bass.

You can track the tour schedule for Seth Mulder & Midnight Run online for a chance to catch them near you.