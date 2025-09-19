Carter and Cleveland steal IBMA Awards spotlight

Bluegrass Cardinals on the red carpet at the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards – photo © Roger Black

Billy Strings dominated the first World of Bluegrass in Chattanooga this week, cementing his role as the next new hope to lift bluegrass to new heights.

But during the IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards show last night, Billy was along for the ride as Jason Carter, Michael Cleveland, and a posse of women stole the show.

Strings took home the Entertainer of the Year trophy, bookending his powerful keynote address Tuesday. But Carter & Cleveland took home three major awards, and women dominated the stage, both as pickers and singers.

Carter & Cleveland had been talking about recording together for 15 years, and it was worth the wait. The recording won Album of the Year honors, and their powerhouse song, Outrun the Rain, was Song of the Year and Collaborative Recording of the Year. It was written by Terry Herd and Jimmy Yeary, and featured Jaelee Roberts and Vince Gill.

“We don’t get in a hurry, but we do get it done eventually,” Cleveland said on his third trip to the podium.

Separately, both Carter and Cleveland are fine fiddlers, Jason with the Del McCoury Band, the Travelin’ McCourys, and now as a solo artist, Michael with Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper. Together, the double fiddles were a force of nature. I hope to hear what they do next, and I just might if it doesn’t take another 15 years!

Women wore a path to the podium and the stage, too, starting with Alison Brown. In addition to co-hosting the marathon event with some guy named Steve Martin, she shared the Instrumental Recording of the Year trophy with Kristen Scott Benson and Gena Britt for Ralph’s Banjo Special (which she also produced), and appeared in multiple ensembles for performances that were sprinkled throughout the evening.

Benson was named banjo player of the year, one of four women to claim statues for instrumental prowess. The others were Sierra Hull, mandolin; Vickie Vaughn, bass; and Maddie Denton, fiddle. The other two picking prizes went to Trey Hensley (guitar) and Justin Moses (resophonic guitar).

In addition to singing on Outrun the Rain, Jaelee Roberts won Gospel Recording of the Year for He’s Gone, written by Kelsi Harrigill. And New Artist of the Year went to Red Camel Collective, fronted by Heather Berry Mabe.

Many of the women who won or were nominated joined Alice Gerrard for a tribute to trailblazing bandleader and songwriter Hazel Dickens, who would have turned 100 this year.

Overall, the show was one of the best in the 15 years I have attended or watched remotely. The video quality, was first rate, as was the camera work.

The only downside I noted – and it’s not limited to this year – was the length of the awards show. At more than three and half hours, it led me to think that maybe “the biggest night in bluegrass” should be rechristened “the biggest (and longest) night in bluegrass.”

With so many outstanding performances, the only timesaving move I could identify was enforcing the rule that only one person in a group of winners speaks at the podium. But I get it. As a songwriter, if I’m ever up there as part of a winning team, I’m going to say something.

The only other negative observation I have is that people who aren’t comedians shouldn’t try to be funny in their remarks, especially with a real comedian in the house. Their lines, as written, were fine. But telling a joke is usually better than reading it from a prompter.

But those were little speed bumps on the journey to an excellent night of bluegrass.