Carson Peters tackles Bob Seger on Long Twin Silver Line

Fast rising young fiddler and vocalist Carson Peters is up next on the second single, Long Twin Silver Line, from Lonesome Day Records’ upcoming bluegrass tribute album of Bob Seger’s music.

The project is the brainchild of producer Randall Deaton, who felt sure that these vintage rock ‘n’ roll songs were a perfect fit for a smokin’ bluegrass treatment.

Seger’s original track was released in 1980 on Capitol Records, as the B side of a single with Fire Lake, from the album, Against The Wind. On a first listen to his cut, it isn’t likely that banjo and fiddle would quickly come to mind, but Randall heard it.

Peters, who says that he grew up listening to what was, to him, classic rock, was onboard as soon as Deaton asked him if he would be interested in contributing to this album, Silver Bullet Bluegrass.

“I loved the idea, and jumped at the chance to be included with the great artists who were already on board. I think (and hope) that the youthfulness in my voice and aggressive style of the fiddle playing suits this song well, and gives it a nice spin.”

It does make a fine grass number, in no small part owing to Carson’s energy and enthusiasm. Deaton says that he was struck immediately by the professionalism of the 20 year old artist.

“I was blown away by how good Carson is in the studio. This is the convergence of a great song, a great vocalist, and great musicians creating a lasting record.”

Those musicians include Stephen Mougin and Gary Nichols on guitar, Ned Luberecki on banjo, Darrell Webb on mandolin, Jake Joines on reso-guitar, and Mike Bub on bass. Peters, of course, sings lead and plays fiddle and Sarah Borges added harmony vocals.

Give it a listen…

Long Twin Silver Line from the Silver Bullet Bluegrass album is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.