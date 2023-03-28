Carson Peters & Iron Mountain to Billy Blue Records

Billy Blue Records has announced the signing of bluegrass and bluegrass gospel group Carson Peters & Iron Mountain.

Carson’s should be a familiar face to many people, as he has been seen many times on television, starting as a young boy. He wowed audiences all over the world at 11 years of age in an appearance of Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots, where he both played his fiddle, and cracked up the host with his precocious personality.

More recently he performed with Ricky Skaggs at the 2018 CMA Awards, and last year competed on several episodes of The Voice.

Now 18 years old and in college in Nashville, Peters and his band, Iron Mountain, are ready to tackle performing full time. The band has a unique quality, in that it contains a pair of father/son pairings. Carson plays fiddle and sings, along with his dad, Jamie Peters, on guitar, plus Eric Marshall on bass and his son, Ben Marshall, on guitar. The group is completed by Austin Tate on mandolin and James McDowell on banjo.

Carson says that they are all delighted to begin with their new label.

“First and foremost, my bandmates and I are thankful to God for giving us this awesome opportunity to sign with Billy Blue. We have worked very hard to get where we are as a band, and it is a blessing to see that it is beginning to pay off! We can’t wait to work with the good folks at Billy Blue and put out some great traditional bluegrass music.”

Speaking for Billy Blue, A&R and Creative Director Jerry Salley says that the honor is theirs.

“Carson Peters has been an accomplished musician since he was very young. I was aware of his talent, but had never met him until a few months ago while playing a show with friends at the world famous Station Inn in Nashville. We invited him to join us on stage. Once I heard him sing and play, and experienced the audience’s enthusiastic response, I was hopeful we could be involved in his career.

Carson and the talented band are poised to make a big mark in bluegrass music. All of us at Billy Blue Records are grateful for the opportunity to work with them. We are excited to represent their music and introduce their talents to the world. Their energetic brand of bluegrass has an incredible future!”

Here are a couple of videos of Carson and company from last year’s final HoustonFest in Galax, VA.

New music is expected soon from Carson Peters & Iron Mountain and Billy Blue Records. Stay tuned.