Carry On Wayward Son from Steve ‘n’ Seagulls

Finland’s grass-rockers, Steve ‘n’ Seagulls, have a new single just out, continuing with their established pattern of performing bluegrass-themed covers of major rock ‘n’ roll hits. It’s hard to describe their vibe unless you see them live, but imagine a hard rock or heavy metal intensity on bluegrass instruments, played at high volume, before very appreciative crowds.

Their latest is a Seagulled version of Carry On Wayward Son, a big chart and radio success for Kansas in 1977. Noted for its combination of strong vocals with a hard rockin’ edge, the song was everywhere you turned in ’77 and ’78.

Steve and the gang follow that formula closely, complete with the a cappella opening and the signature instrumental line.

Oh… and the Seagulls’ wry sense of humor.

In a statement, the band said that they had their eye on this one for some time.

“We talked about this song in the sessions for our previous albums…but now it felt like the time was right and we found the right angle to approach this classic. Working together with our producer, Timo Kämäräinen, we wanted to preserve the monumental riffs, wide instrumentation, and stunning harmonies of the original track. But we also wanted to give it our own spin and our kind of energy. We feel that in the end we were able to honor this kind of musical portrait of the seventies.”

Check out the video.

The single is available now wherever you stream or download music online.