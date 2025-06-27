Carry Me Back To The Bluegrass – from Big Country Bluegrass

Rebel Records’ new single for Big Country Bluegrass is the title track from their current project, Carry Me Back To The Bluegrass, and features the stratospheric vocals of guitarist Eddie Gill singing lead.

This is the band’s 21st album since being founded in 1987 by mandolinist Tommy and guitarist Teresa Sells, and their sixth with Rebel.

Serious students of traditional bluegrass will recognize that title as a Dave Evans song which he recorded with his band, River Bend, in 1979.

Tommy Sells says that the whole band are big Dave Evans fans.

“Dave Evans was a master songwriter who wrote from the heart. We’ve always admired this song, and felt it was time to honor it in a way that reflects our own love for the Blue Ridge, and the music that comes from it.”

Gill has one of the most powerful voices in bluegrass these days, with all the edges left sharp, and a mountain style sound that is inescapable. Daniel Martin is on banjo, Billy Hawks on fiddle, and Tony King on bass. Martin and Teresa Sells sing harmony.

It’s a fast moving, hard driving track that’s as bluegrass as bluegrass can be.

Check it out.

Carry Me Back To The Bluegrass, the single and the album, are available from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.