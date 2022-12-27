Caroline Owens to Skyline Records

North Carolina bluegrass singer Caroline Owens has been turning heads this past few years at festivals in her home state since launching a performing career with her group, The Caroline Band. Ernie Evans with Evans Media Source heard her sing and booked Owens onto several of his festivals in the southeast as well, and the IBMA invited her this past September as a Bluegrass Ramble Showcase Artist. This young lady is clearly going places.

Now we learn that she has signed with Skyline Records in Nashville, who will release a new album of Owens’ music sometime next year.

Caroline has been singing since she was a young girl, and picked up the bluegrass bug in her early teens. That led to her competing at area contests and conventions, resulting in more than a few first place trophies, and awards as both a vocalist and a songwriter.

Will McSeveney, President of Skyline Records, says he feels he has a tiger by the tail with this young artist.

“Around the time we started Skyline, I came across a live stream of Caroline’s show. I was not aware of her at the time, so decided to watch the show. As soon as she started singing, I was blown away. It was so engaging and she had the vocal ability of an old soul. Once I met her, I found out that she is an incredibly well rounded person, has a great vision for her career, is eager to learn, and has untapped potential.

It has always been an aspiration to work with Caroline. Honestly, I can’t believe it came to fruition. I am excited for this label partnership. I am confident that with her talent and passion for the music, combined with Skyline’s philosophy and vision, we will put out some exceptional music.”

Listen to this video of Owens all alone on stage last summer singing Dark Hollow, and you’ll understand why her voice draws comparisons to a young Dolly Parton.

Caroline says she is beyond grateful for this new opportunity.

“I am so excited for this new chapter in my career, and feel so blessed to be working with a great label like Skyline; a label who truly values their artists. I owe many thanks to them for believing in me, and for taking a chance on a lil’ ole Bluegrass Girl from Denton. I also owe a great deal of gratitude to each and everyone who has supported me throughout the years – I couldn’t have made it without you all. And lastly, (but certainly not least), I owe the greatest thanks of all to my Heavenly Father; who is the giver of the gift of music, and all things good in my life. May all glory, honor, and praise always go to Him. He is the reason that I sing.”

Skyline plans to release a debut single from Caroline Owens towards the end of January or early February, with a full length album coming later in 2023.