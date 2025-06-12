Caroline Owens to Main Attraction Management

Fast-rising bluegrass singer and songwriter Caroline Owens has signed with Main Attraction Management for exclusive representation.

The company is run by experienced bluegrass booker Laura Mainer, who currently serves top artists like Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, and Donna Ulisse on the roster.

Caroline has been attracting attention this past few years for her pure, mountain-style bluegrass voice, often compared to a young Dolly Parton, and since signing with Billy Blue Records, has earned recognition from an even wider sphere outside her native North Carolina.

Mainer is delighted with her newest artist.

“We are honored to represent such a shining talent. Caroline’s authenticity and presence light up every room she walks into. She brings a rare emotional honesty to her performances that stays with you long after the last note.

We can’t wait to help bring her music to audiences across the country during the 2026 touring season.”

Here’s Caroline’s new video, for her current single, You’ve Still Got It, written by Jerry Salley and John Pennell.

Anyone looking to add Owens and her touring band to your festival or event can contact Main Attraction Management online.