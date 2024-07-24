Joe Dan Cornett, Jerry Salley, and Kyle Johnson look on as Caroline Owens signs with Billy Blue Records

Caroline Owens, twice nominated for IBMA Momentum Vocalist, signed with Billy Blue Records in Nashville last week.

Ed Leonard, President, Billy Blue Records, stated, “We are thrilled to work with such an exciting new artist. Caroline is immensely talented. As an artist, she and her band are really hitting their stride. As a songwriter, she brings an energetic vibe every time she comes to Nashville to write. I cannot wait to hear what she creates!”

“My dear friend and Billy Blue recording artist, Darin Aldridge, was the first person to introduce me to the extraordinary talent of Caroline Owens,” added Jerry Salley, A&R/Creative Director for the label. “Her soaring vocals have now caught the attention of our entire industry, and her songwriting and infectious personality are rare for her age. Caroline Owens is the whole package, and we believe she has an incredible future in bluegrass music! We are grateful to welcome her as the newest member of the Billy Blue Records family, and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial musical relationship!”

Following the signing, Owens expressed, “My goodness! What a feeling I’m feeling today! As artists, we’re all dreamers in some way. And let me tell you, I’ve dreamed about this day for a long time. I’d like to say a special thank you to Jerry, Ed, and Joe Dan [Cornett], for their belief in me. I’ve never felt more welcomed by a group of people in my life. I feel very fortunate to have you all standing in my corner.”

Creative Director for Billy Blue Publishing, Joe Dan Cornett, says, “We are thrilled to welcome Caroline Owens to our Billy Blue family. From the moment I met her, I was impressed by her dedication and hard work. Her artistry and songwriting skills make her a wonderful addition to our team. Welcome, Caroline! We look forward to witnessing you achieve all your goals and dreams.”

Owens also expressed thanks for her original label contract. “I’d also like to extend my gratitude to my first label, Skyline Records. Thank you, Will, for taking a chance on a little country girl with a big city dream. And to the fans, who have been there to support my music every step of the way. I owe the biggest thanks to you.”

“One thing I know for sure: hard work, dedication, and perseverance, will never go unnoticed.”

Owens, a gifted songwriter, is already a part of the Billy Blue Publishing team. The rising songstress has moved to Nashville part time to be near the action.