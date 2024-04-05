Caroline Owens signs with Billy Blue Publishing

Rising bluegrass star Caroline Owens has signed with Nashville-based Billy Blue Publishing.

The twenty-something artist has already made her mark in the bluegrass world with her standout vocal, instrumental, and songwriting abilities. She has appeared with many of today’s bluegrass greats including Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, and the Isaacs. Quickly becoming an accomplished songwriter, Owens has already collaborated with Bill Whyte, Donna Hughes, and others. Her debut single and original composition, Heartbreak Train on Skyline Records, a familiar story of love gone wrong, landed as the #1 Bluegrass Song for 2023 on the Bluegrass Borderline chart.

The Denton, NC, native stated, “I am so excited to be a part of the Billy Blue Publishing team! It’s been a tremendous thrill to write with so many of their gifted writers, and now to be welcomed into the fold of passionate storytellers who work tirelessly at perfecting their craft. I look forward to many more years of collaborating with these writers, along with many others, and can’t wait to dive deeper into the wonderful world of songwriting.”

Billy Blue Records’ Creative/A&R Director, Jerry Salley, relayed, “All of us at Billy Blue are delighted to welcome one of the most exciting and talented young bluegrass vocalists and songwriters, Caroline Owens, to our Billy Blue Publishing family! Caroline joins one of the premier bluegrass publishing companies in the industry, representing some of the very best songwriters in any genre. Welcome, Caroline! We are looking forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Owens joins BBP’s exceptional songwriters which include Alan Bibey, Barry Abernathy, Bob Minner, Carson Peters, Dave Adkins, David Morris, Darrell Webb, Donna Ulisse, Jason Barie, Jerry Cole, Jim VanCleve, John Meador, Kristy Cox, and Rick Lang, to name a few.

Some things musically are just meant to go together like banjos and fiddles, a cappella singing and four-part harmonies, and Flatt & Scruggs. The pairing of these two young powerful forces (Owens and Billy Blue Publishing) in today’s bluegrass community is sure to generate plenty of great new music for our genre. Goodness gracious, it’s gonna be good!