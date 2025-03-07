Caroline Owens’ Billy Blue debut – You’ve Still Got It

Denton, NC’s Caroline Owens has literally made the move to Nashville, and today she is debuting her first single, You’ve Still Got It, on Billy Blue Records. The song, co-written by Jerry Salley and John Pennell, is a perfect match for the rising artist. Owens’ sweet, soft voice is reminiscent of a young Alison Krauss, and takes you on a musical journey with soulful lyrics and a catchy melody. It’s the right mix of her unique vocals combined with the genuineness of traditional bluegrass, but in a contemporary fashion. Her song is three minutes and 14 seconds of pure listening joy. There’s also a neat hook in the chorus, “Though I try, I just don’t get it. You’ve still got it.”

Salley shared, “It’s as if John and I wrote this song specifically for Caroline! She delivers it with such raw emotion that I believe every word. Her passion and authenticity shine through, and we couldn’t be more excited about her music and what’s ahead for her future.”

The aspiring vocalist agreed, “When I first heard this single, I just knew that I had to have this song. I remember Jerry playing it for me, and about halfway through, I said, ‘We’ve found the one. This is the first single. I don’t even need to hear the rest of the song to know that.’ With a fantastic team behind me, and the unwavering support of the bluegrass community, I feel this is the turning of the page to an exciting new chapter in my career.”

Owens’ Billy Blue debut was produced by Jerry Salley and Darin Aldridge. Musicians performing on the project providing perfect instrumentation to compliment her were Cody Kilby on guitar, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar and bass, Darin Aldridgeon mandolin, Tammy King on fiddle, and Matt Menefee on banjo, with harmony vocals fromJerry Salley and Darin Aldridge.

Already achieving multiple accolades, Owens has quickly made a name for herself as one of the genre’s most promising young talents, with plans to release a full album (co-produced by Salley and Aldridge) later this year. At only 23, Owens is destined for great things in the music industry. This is only the beginning of what is sure to be an impactful career in bluegrass music. She’s planted the seed, now watch her grow.

You’ve Still Got It is available on all streaming platforms.