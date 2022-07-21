Caroline & Company welcomes Bailey Moore to the band

Rising bluegrass starlet, Caroline Owens of Denton, NC, has a new banjo picker in her band, Caroline & Company.

“We are proud to announce Bailey Moore as the newest member of Caroline & Company!” she stated.

The banjoist joins Owens’ other band mates: Parks Icenhour on guitar, Joe Pessolano on mandolin, and Greg Penny on bass. Moore who hails from Chatham, VA, is just 17 years old, a recent high school graduate, and nephew of the late Jason Moore.

“I’ve been playing in general since I was about five years old. I first picked up the banjo around age 8. My good friend, Jeremy Stephens, hooked me on to it, and since his style is very reminiscent of Don Reno, he and Don became my first banjo heroes.

All through school I played in a local band called The Jus’ Cauz Bluegrass with my father, Darren Moore. That band is still going on today. Since I’ve graduated, I’m ready to go out and play the music I love.

My aunt Mollie, Jason Moore’s wife, told me Caroline needed a banjo player while I was at The Willow Oak Festival. I texted Caroline that same night and before I knew it, she wanted me to play with them at the Old Southeast Threshers’ Reunion. After that first show, I knew I was on the right path. That day at the Denton FarmPark just felt right to me.”

Owens readily agreed. “I knew from his first note that he was a hit! He’s a natural. There were no nerves. He knew our set list and played it that day without any practice. I’m really proud that he is with us and glad that he is along for the ride.”

Moore has a long list of musical influences that include the aforementioned banjoists plus J.D. Crowe, Allen Shelton, Sonny Osborne, Terry Baucom, and Gene Parker. In bass players, he is quick to mention family models: Darren and Jason Moore, and Allen Mills. His favorite mandolinist is the late Dempsey Young as well as Doyle Lawson and Adam Steffey. He is quick to praise Tony Rice and Clay Jones for their guitar work. With those kinds of heroes, he can’t go wrong.

Look for these young performers, Caroline Owens and Bailey Moore, to have a major impact on the bluegrass music industry. Our future is in good hands.