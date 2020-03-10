Carolina Road Tour Report #5: True Grass show in Morgan Hill

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road are touring now on the west coast, and have promised to send us regular reports with photos from the west coast. Here is one from bassist/vocalist Randy Graham.

The California Bluegrass Association is by any definition one the finest organizations to be found on planet earth. Their membership numbers and history of successful festivals, concerts, events, and mentoring programs give undeniable validity to that claim.

Through prior experience we expected a top shelf effort for our Carolina Road TRUE GRASS show, featuring Junior Sisk and Danny Paisley, n Morgan Hill, Saturday, February 29th, and the CBA certainly delivered. From the moment we arrived, we were made to feel right at home. Every aspect of successful event production: promotion, facility, staffing, sound, and hospitality was covered in world class form. The house was packed with enthusiastic fans. We couldn’t have asked for anything more.

A couple of non-musical highlights: “Mr. California Bluegrass Association,” and CBA founder, Carl Pagter, came to the show and visited with us, and Mark Hogan drove all the way from Sebastopol to present a special recognition award to Randy Graham for his pioneering work with the Bluegrass Cardinals, who began their career in the Golden State.

Thanks to Tim Edes, and the entire CBA for a job well done. It just doesn’t get any better.

More coming soon as we wind down our way out west tour.