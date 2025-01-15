Carolina Lightning from Will Clark

Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Will Clark has spent his life as the epitome of the bluegrass sideman, most recently as mandolinist and lead singer with Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive. Prior to that gig, which ended sadly when Terry passed away late last year, Clark had spent time with the James King Band, Williamson Branch, Bluegrass Outlaws, The Nashville Celts, Nathan Stanley, and The Dave Adkins Band.

Will has also spent time fronting his own group, Will Clark & Rhythm Section, and has a pair of solo projects to his credit.

Mountain Fever Records has signed Clark to a contract with the label, and his latest single is a new song from Mark Brinkman called Carolina Lightning.

Will says that the song grabbed him from the start.

“Carolina Lighting was sent to me by Mark Brinkman. I listened to first couple of lines of this (‘She came in like lightning in a bottle’), and instantly could relate. I honestly felt it was almost like it was written for me to sing, giving the circumstances of some things I was going through at the time.

I chose this song as the title track for this project seeing how it fit me so well, and how much I love the song.”

With Clark on mandolin and lead vocal, studio help was provided by Chevy Watson on guitar, Jason Davis on banjo, Ron Stewart on fiddle, and Gavin Stinson on bass. Watson and Stinson sang harmony.

It’s a powerful grasser that Will delivers with just the right edge.

Have a listen…

Carolina Lightning is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.